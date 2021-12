Shoprite, Silverbird Cinemas and other high-end outlets begin setting up office at the new Galaxy Mall in Kaduna with 3 cinemas , 48 line shops and 6 restaurants . Shoppers going to Abuja and Kano for certain goods and services will now get them in Kaduna. IGR will rise.

The mall is sitting on 11, 000 square meters along Waff Road and it is designed to accommodate 48 line shops.

