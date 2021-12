An obviously sick african politician refuses to hand over the mantle as he forcefully campaigns in an open roof despite his ill health. One love by Bob Marley is heard playing in the back ground but it looks more like greed and not love is his motivation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTbqrVdORIQ

