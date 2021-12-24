Without doubts, many people are possessed with black magic and this has turned some disbelievers. Both the Quran and hadith make reference to witchcraft and the evil eye as well as to supernatural beings known in Arabic as jinn. What are the signs of black magic and satanic possession and how to protect yourself? This thread explains

Praise be to Allah.

Signs of jinn or Satanic possession

People who have had experience with such situations have related that the following are among the signs of a person who is possessed by jinn (or Satan):

Strong repulsion when hearing the Quran or Athan (call for prayers).

Episodes of losing consciousness and/or epileptic attacks, especially when Quran is recited for the possessed person.

Frequent nightmares during sleep.

Tendency to avoid people accompanied by out-of-the-norm behavior.

The jinni who possess him might speak when the Quran is recited for the possessed person.

Madness, as stated in the Quran (interpretation of the meaning): “Those who devour usury will not stand except as stands one whom Satan by his touch hath driven to [epileptic] madness” (2:275)

[b]Signs of black magic

[/b]As for a person struck by magic he might experience the following:

Dislike of ones’ spouse, as indicated in the Quran by the following verse (interpretation of the meaning): “And from these (angels) people learn that by which they cause separation between a man and his wife…” (Al-Baqarah, 2:102)

Different attitude in the house from that which is outside the house. For example, a person will feel that he is missing his family when is outside the house but when he goes home, love changes quickly to extreme hatred.

Inability to have sexual intercourse with ones spouse.

Frequent miscarriage for pregnant women.

Sudden change in behavior without obvious reason.

Complete loss of appetite for food.

Thinking or imagining one has done something when in reality one has not.

Sudden obedience and/or love for a particular person.

It should be noted that if a person experiences some of the above symptoms this does not necessarily mean that he is either possessed by a jinni or struck by black magic. It might be due to physiological or psychological reasons.

How to protect yourself from black magic and Satanic possession

As for curing this condition the following steps are recommended:

Putting ones trust in Allah with a sincere belief that He is the only cure for everything.

Reading Quran and known supplications expressing seeking refuge, the most important and effective of which is sura 113 and 114, Al-Falaq and Al-Nas, which were used to cure the Prophet himself. Surah 112, Al-Ikhlas, is recommended along with them, as well as the opening chapter of the Quran, Al-Fatihah. To cure black magic, some have successfully used seven lote-tree leaves. The leaves should be crushed, then mixed with water (enough for taking a bath). The following verses from the Quran are then recited: verse Al-Kursi (2:255), surah Al-Kafirun (109), surah 112, 113, 114; the verses which mention magic, which are: in surah Al-Baqarah (2:102), Al-A’raf (7:117-119), Yunus (10:79-82), and Taha (20:65-69). The possessed person drinks some of the water, and the rest is used to give him a bath.

Removing the elements of magic as was done by the Prophet when he was struck by black magic by a Jewish man called Lubaid ibn Al-’Asim.

Eating seven Aliya Al-Barniy dates (among the dates of Al-Madinah) first thing in the morning; if not possible, any dates will suffice, by the will of Allah.

Cupping –removing excess blood.

Offering supplications.

And we ask Allah to cure your brother and ease your hardship and his, as He is the One who cures and there is no one else who can cure.

And Allah knows best.



