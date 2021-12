Simi And Adekunle Gold Celebrate Christmas With Their Daughter, Deja (Photos)

Nigerian music couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi and their little daughter, Deja marked today’s Christmas celebration together in matching pyjamas outfits, IgbereTV reports.

The photos shared on Simi’s Instagram handle were captioned;

“Merry Christmas from the Kosokos

3rd slide is my daughter 96% of the time”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CX6wZzSOx5B/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

