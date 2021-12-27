Singer Mo’cheddah Welcomes Baby Girl (Photo)

Pop star Mo’cheddah has welcomed a baby girl with her partner, Igbere TV reports.

The 31-year-old posted a photo of herself and the baby on Instagram on Saturday.

“Baby T wishing you merry Christmas,” she wrote.

Fellow celebrities and fans congratulated her in the comment section of the post.

The singer on November 19 confirmed that she will be having her first child with her husband Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi.

Narrating her pregnancy ordeal, Mo’Cheddah said she’s happy to share the good news with her loved ones noting that she had many things planned at the beginning of her pregnancy, but Hyperemesis gravidarum took a toll on her.

“So happy to be sharing this with you, my loves! I had so many things planned out at the beginning of this journey, but Hyperemesis gravidarum said no! The last couple of months have been the most beautiful and most challenging thing I have ever experienced. I can’t wait to share with you my journey thus far. Why am I running out of things to say?! Say a prayer of thanks for me, my loves! I am living my answered prayer,” she wrote.

Mo’Cheddah got married to Bukunyi in May 2018.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CX6filmMcnK/?utm_medium=copy_link

