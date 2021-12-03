Skeleton Of Man Trapped In Lava During Mount Vesuvius Eruption In 79 A.D. (Pics)

Extraordinary images reveal the skeletal remains of the ‘last fugitive’ who died a horrific death during the catastrophic Mount Vesuvius eruption in 79 A.D.

The remains, who archaeologists believe was between 40 and 45 years old, were uncovered by researchers in what was once the city of Herculaneum.

Scientists believe the victim was killed just steps away from the sea as he tried to flee from the scorching magma and a cloud of ash and toxic gas.

Unusually, the man’s skeleton shows his face turned upwards, suggesting that he had faced the deadly cloud roaring towards him before his death.

‘Most of the people we’ve found her at Herculaneum were face down, but maybe he was trying to reach a boat and turned because he heard the roar of the cloud racing towards him at 100km per hour,’ Italian archeologist and site director Francesco Sirano told The Times.

The man would have died instantly as a result of the near 1,000F (500C) cloud of ash and gas.

‘At 500C, the brain and blood boils and flesh evaporates, leaving the bones, which need 1,000C to burn,’ said biologist Pierpaolo Petrone.

The victim appears to have been clutching what archeologists believe was a small leather bag containing a wooden box, from which a ring can be seen protruding.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10265421/First-look-Fugitive-Skeleton-man-killed-79AD-Vesuvius-eruption-unveiled.html

