Skiibii Laments Over ₦1 Million Electricity Bill He Was Given (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Skiibii has cried out over the electricity bill he was given, IgbereTV reports.

The bill from Eko Electricity Districbution Company was over a million and the singer disclosed that he doesn’t stay in his house all the time to get such.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Skiibii wrote;

“How much is transformer sef if this is Nepa bill ??

I don’t even stay in this house …I be gon for months so who’s using this light?? ? ?

Is this because they know it’s my house cos I don’t get”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXUZ-viMU03/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

