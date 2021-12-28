Skit Maker, Maraji Opens Up On Undergoing Surgery, Unplanned Pregnancy, Marriage

Instagram comedian Gloria Olorunto aka Maraji has opened up some of the challenges she faced in 2021, Igbere TV reports.

In a video shared on YouTube on Tuesday, the skit maker, who had been off social media for 12 weeks, said she had a painful hemorrhoid surgery earlier this year, a private wedding to her lover who is based in Ghana and conceived almost immediately which was not planned.

“In the beginning of the year I had a hemorrhoid surgery done. I took a break before, during and after it….the recovery process was hard….because mine was worst,” she said.

Speaking on her private wedding and pregnancy, the Maraji said, “We just wanted to do it and get married, it was quick, it was within a month, small wedding in a sitting room, my family and his, then shortly after i got pregnant which is crazy because I have PCOS…we were surprised because we had sex just like twice when pregnant.”

She also opened up on how she battled diarrhea, knee pain, mood swings during the first trimester.

In an Instagram post on September 2020, Maraji revealed that her former lover dumped her after two years of being together.

“Recently I was dumped by my ex for no reason. Apparently, he likes someone else. It has been a tough month because it happened just last month. It has been a tough month. People have been very supportive of me, sorry people have been extremely supportive of me but there has been this friend of mine who I just made. Honestly, he has been there,” she wrote.

The Instagram sensation added that she shared her story because she wanted the public to know that she cries too and goes through pain sometimes.

