Slay Queens Shine In Bikini At Abuja All White Pool Party (Photos, Video)

Abuja, the nation’s capital could be safely said to be one of the cities that has ended the year 2021 on a high note especially with the recently concluded biggest pool party in town, Abuja All White Pool Party.

The annual fun-filled event organised by one of the leading entertainment entrepreneurs in Abuja, Ambassador Kingsley Amafibe seeks to provide a conducive atmosphere for residents of the capital city to unwind after the long year of hustling and bustling.

It also seeks to bring together high and mighty in Abuja to cross-fertilize ideas, network and build new business relationships with the aim of starting the fresh year on an excellent footing.

In a chat with newsmen shortly after the All White Pool Party which took place at at Commodore Suite, 25 Kumasi Crescent Wuse 2 Abuja, the lead organiser, Amb. Amafibe said seeing the end of the year is worth celebrating despite the challenges that came with it.

He remarked that it may have come with unmet targets for some individuals and organizations but it is worth celebrating irrespective of the ups and downs at least for the gift of life and health.

According to Amafibe one of the reasons for the party is for people to build a new network and contact to enable them take their businesses and career to greater heights.

Participants were thrilled with over 40 super models assembled from across the country and beyond.

Music and jaw-dropping comedy to make residents laugh off the challenges of the year was in sufficient abundance as A-line artistes and DJs were assembled to feed the fun fantasy of participants.

Also, lots of prices were also won at the event.

Dj_icemo, @iamdjhippsonstep, @dilegend, @iamdjyounggee, @djemmi and more were among those who electrified the venue with their music.

The event was proudly powered by Good Dream Multimedia Concept.

Amafibe who is also the CEO of Peace Ambassador Agency and organiser of Miss Ambassador for Peace Pageant expressed gratitude to the participants, noting that his brand will continue to wet the appetite of Abuja residents with unforgettable pool party experience and other social events.

The participants who could not hide their joy expressed satisfaction with the quality of content they were thrilled with.

