SME30 Challenge To Reward Small Business Owners In Nigeria

Oga Campaign International has reiterated commitment to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria, as it flagged off its contest aimed at empowering SMEs and rewarding excellence themed, “SME30 Challenge”.

The contest will address the vast knowledge gap hampering the growth and sustainability of most businesses in Africa. It will focus on functional business literacy to provide resources and tools for MSMEs to thrive and equip business owners with the required knowledge to scale their businesses.

SME30 Challenge identifies the top performing Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in Nigeria and the contest aim to help groom them into bigger and more sustainable enterprises, to support them in their growth into larger and internationally oriented companies.

SME30 Challenge is the highest accolade for an SME to aspire for and beyond recognition, each category winners receive access to finance, business grants, access to local & International markets, capacity development, access to business information, media and marketing exposure while the overall winner goes home with N3million naira cash prize.

SME30 Challenge would see 30 small and medium scale enterprises from 30 different sector emerge winners after a voting process.

Small and Medium enterprises can be nominated by the company itself or by a third party, nomination portal is https://ogacampaign.com/contest/sme-30-challenge

With the SME30 Challenge, it is a breath of fresh air for entrepreneurs, business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs looking for practical knowledge to launch, scale and sustain their businesses.



