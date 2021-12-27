Sola Sobowale Celebrates Her 58th Birthday With Stunning Photos

Award winning actress Sola Sobowale, is ending 2021 on a high as she celebrates her 56th birthday with stunning photos, Igbere TV reports.

The veteran shared the photos on Instagram, thanking God for another year.

“Thank you lord, it’s all by your grace. Cheers to a new age,” she wrote.

Several celebrities and fans wished her a happy birthday in the comment section of the post.

Sola won best actress award at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) 2019 for her role in Kemi Adetiba’s blockbuster movie, King of Boys.

The grandmother also won the 2019 New Vision International Film Festival (NVIFF) Lifetime Achievement Award.

The King of Boys star is married to Oludotun Sobowale and they have five children.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CX83dvTKooi/?utm_medium=copy_link

