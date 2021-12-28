Sola Sobowale Kneels To Greet Iya Awero At Her 58th Birthday Party (Pics, Video)

Much loved Nollywood veteran actress, Sola Sobowale, recently showed love and respect to her older colleague, Iya Awero, at her birthday party,Igbere TV reports.

Sobowale turned a new age on December 26 and the day was celebrated with fanfare at her residence.

Numerous celebs stormed the actress’ home as they partied with her including Iya Awero.

In a clip making the rounds online, Sobowale was seen walking down the green carpet when she spotted Iya Awero in the crowd.

Without wasting any more time, the King of Boys star went over to greet her older colleague. Sobowale didn’t only greet her, she also went down on both knees as she showed her respect.

Iya Awero in turn embraced the celebrant and said words of prayers to her in the heartwarming video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3PK_dXSJAY

