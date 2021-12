The Anambra State Governor-Elect Prof Chukwuma Soludo(CFR) attended the traditional marriage of Mr Chibueze Ofobuike and his bride, Ofor Chikosoro Lucy at Amihe Village, Umuchu, Aguata LGA recently.

The incoming governor described marriage as a beautiful thing while admonishing the new couple to imbibe the spirit of love, perseverance and forgiveness as they enter a new phase of their lives.

