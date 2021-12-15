Soludo Recalls His Youthful Days While Growing Up In Fegge Onitsha (Pictures)

Christmas in Fegge!
As a Teenager, the excitement that I would spend my Christmas holiday in Fegge was unimaginable. The experience enriched my worldview to the possibility that Charley Nwa Mgbafor was made for a place beyond my prevailing circumstance.
Fegge got me dreaming. A city planned for decent humanity, with a scenery flowing from the banks of the Niger; wetting my fecund mind in the midst of material deprivation. A trip to Fegge is all that was required to give one a sense of urban aesthetics, one that is totally lost upon two generations of Fegge dwellers.
Something in me leads a daily protest — “Bring Back Fegge!”
It’s 10 days to Christmas, and the protest is swelling even deeper. Indeed, the future we seek is in our past.
CC. Soludo
https://www.facebook.com/103104878681389/posts/211632277828648/