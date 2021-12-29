Soludo’s Father Celebrates His 90th Birthday (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=acbj92HRwVg
CHIEF SIMEON SOLUDO (FATHER OF PROF SOLUDO) HOLDS THANKSGIVING SERVICE IN HIS COMPOUND TO CELEBRATE HIS 90TH BIRTHDAY
The Governor-elect of Anambra State, His Excellency, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR joined the rest of the SOLUDO Family at a special thanksgiving service in honour of their Patriarch, Nze SN Soludo, as he marks his 90th birthday anniversary today Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
Church service held at Nze Simeon Nwankwo Soludo’s Compound, Umueze, Isuofia, Aguata LGA which was presided over by the Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Most Reverend Peter Okpalakeke.
