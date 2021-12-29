Soludo’s Father Celebrates His 90th Birthday (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=acbj92HRwVg

CHIEF SIMEON SOLUDO (FATHER OF PROF SOLUDO) HOLDS THANKSGIVING SERVICE IN HIS COMPOUND TO CELEBRATE HIS 90TH BIRTHDAY

The Governor-elect of Anambra State, His Excellency, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR joined the rest of the SOLUDO Family at a special thanksgiving service in honour of their Patriarch, Nze SN Soludo, as he marks his 90th birthday anniversary today Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Church service held at Nze Simeon Nwankwo Soludo’s Compound, Umueze, Isuofia, Aguata LGA which was presided over by the Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Most Reverend Peter Okpalakeke.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYE3LMHNtXL/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...