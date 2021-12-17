Stephanie Linus Partners With UN On Women, Girls Trafficking Awareness (Video)

Actress-rights activist Stephanie Linus has announced her partnership with United Nations to tackle women and girls trafficking in Nigeria, Igbere TV reports.

The 39-year-old shared a video on Instagram on Thursday, highlighting the dangers of child trafficking as she takes us through the life of a girl who traveled abroad for prostitution.

Releasing a statement along with the video, the mother of one wrote: “Stephanie Linus has stepped in to contribute to the efforts against human trafficking of women and girls with a compelling Public Service Announcement (PSA) on human trafficking titled “You Wan Travel Abroad?.

“As an advocate against human trafficking, Stephanie Linus partnered with the @unwomenng (UN Women), under the project on Preventing Forced Migration and Trafficking in Women and Girls in Nigeria, funded by the Italian Government, to produce a PSA that spotlights the dangers of human trafficking of women and girls for sex and forced labor. Using a unique theatric style, the human rights advocate walks through different scenes where actors are portraying the steps used to lure victims and the consequences of their actions.”

In 2014, Stephanie made her directorial debut with the movie Dry.

The film’s theme focuses on vesicovaginal fistula condition and underaged marriage among young women.

Dry bagged an award for Best Nigerian Film at the 12th Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA).

In March 2021, as part of her campaign against gender-based violence on women and girls, the actress released two short movies (which she produced) titled The Student and Bad Police.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwIeGrN3aPo

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXiUPcuAduW/?utm_medium=copy_link

