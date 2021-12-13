Stop Lying About Spending ₦75m On Hair – James Brown To Senior Colleague, Bobrisky

Controversial crossdresser James Brown has once again decided to drag his senior colleague and one time godmother, Bobrisky. In a video sighted on Instagram, Brown disclosed that he saw Bob’s snapchat video where he claimed to have spent about N75m on just hair and makeup.

James who marvelled at the magnanimity of the lie asked if Bobrisky does not get tired of lying to everyone

He added that he also does hair and makeup so there is no way the effeminate celebrity would have spent such a ridiculous amount

James also put up a disclaimer saying that he is not coming for anyone but just correcting a mistake.

Watch the video below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0rYW7H4sGY

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...