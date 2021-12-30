Stop Patronizing Herbal Concoctions From Hawkers – NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against patronizing hawkers who sale herbal concoctions.

The NAFDAC DG Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said the herbal concoctions starts growing bacteria if kept for four to five days.

She also said that even though the herbal concoctions have some medicinal properties, the bacteria can still be harmful to human health and possible kill the person if taken.

She added that some herbal medicines works, but they need to go through proper research to determine the level people can consume it.

She said;

“For the liquid herbal concoctions, especially after four or five days, it starts growing bacteria.

“Even if the herbal concoction has some medicinal properties, the bacteria will kill the person first that is taking it.

“Many of our herbal medicines work but we have to do a lot of research to show how they work, at what level are we supposed to be taking them so that it will not get to the toxicity level.”



https://hgsmediaplus.com/2021/12/29/stop-patronising-herbal-concoctions-from-hawkers-nafdac/

