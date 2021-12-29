Stunning Photos Of The Most Beautiful Girls In Abuja 2021

Jaw Dropping Photos Of Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja 2021 Contestants Break Internet

The dazzling pictures of the 2021 Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja contestants have set the internet buzzing since released by organisers of the beauty pageant.

The beauty queens in the captivating images brandished their smile and their glittering look

The long awaited Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja Grand Finale produced Miss Comfort M. Iraya as the winner of the 2021 edition.

At the Grand Finale which took place at Sheraton Hotels Abuja, Miss Lilian Obodo also emerged the first runner up as Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja.

In the same vein, at the event organised by Dolce Entertainment, Miss Tiara D. Damilola grabbed Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja Advocate with her second runner up position.

Others who smiled home Miss Princess Gambo who emerged as Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja Ambassador 2021, Miss Promise Ogah who is now the Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja Model and Miss Lois Christian who grabbed the coveted position of Face of Dolce Entertainment Ltd 2021.

Notable individuals who have distinguished themselves with excellent service delivery in their fields of endeavour were also given awards of recognition.

