Super Eagles Midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo & Wife Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Pix)

Super Eagles Midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo And Wife Celebrate Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

Super Eagles Midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, and his wife, Isi, took to Instagram to celebrate their 3rd wedding anniversary today December 14, IgbereTV reports.

Etebo posted lovely photos of his family on his Instagram page as he appreciated his wife. He wrote;

“I love you for all that you are, all that you have been and all that you will be. Happy anniversary ❤️ @isietebo”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXdj3uOoyrS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

On her part, Isi wrote;

”No matter how imperfect I am, you always made me feel so perfect. No matter how many mistakes I do, you always made me feel the best. I am very grateful to you for your endless love and support. I don’t know how I will thank you in this life alone. Happy Anniversary OME ❤️Forever is the deal @etebo_karo”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXdmL-NNlY7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

