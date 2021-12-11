Sylvester: I Will Beat Madness Out Of Kemi Olunloyo – Actress Ada Ameh (Video)

Nigerian actress, Ada Ameh has lambasted controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo over comments she made claiming that late Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni agreed to join a cult group and also drink poisonous substance.

Ameh said Olunloyo has no conscience, she’s mad and should be beaten to correct the problem with her brain.

According to her, anywhere she sees Olunloyo, she will giving her the beating of her life.

Make una tell kemi say I wan beat madness commot for her body��

Be careful about the kind of things you say about the dead. be careful!! A 12 years old child!! A minor!!

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXUI6anoCSK/?utm_medium=copy_link

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bqx0PEr_ZT8

