The Lagos State Government on Friday ordered the indefinite closure of Dowen College, Lekki, following the investigation into the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a student of the school.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Assistant Director, Public Affairs, of the Lagos State Ministry of Education, Ganiu Lawal.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Government has ordered the indefinite closure of Dowen College, Lekki, pending the outcome of an investigation into the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a student of the school.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, announced the closure after a meeting with the School Management and Staff.

“The Commissioner called for calm, saying no effort will be spared in getting to the root of the incident.”



https://punchng.com/breaking-sylvester-oromoni-lagos-orders-indefinite-closure-of-dowen-college/?amp

