Sylvester Oromoni: Police Investigate 4 More Dowen College Students

Wednesday, December 08, 2021 at 12:45 PM

Police arrest 4 more students, suspects narrate same story

• More details are emerging in the controversial death of Sylvester Oromoni, the 12-year-old Dowen College student allegedly murdered by fellow students

• Police authorities in Lagos say they have arrested four more students of the institution after getting a court order

• Interestingly, the students arrested and the ones previously brought in have been saying the same story according to police sources

Panti – The Lagos State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Bureau, SCIIB, on Tuesday, December 7 invited four more students of Dowen College for questioning over their involvement in the death of Sylvester Oromoni, the 12-year-old student allegedly beaten to death by some senior students.

Vanguard newspaper reports that the police obtained a court order to detain the arrested suspects pending when investigations into the matter is concluded.

The suspects were taken to the command headquarters in Ikeja where they were interrogated by the commissioner of police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu after which, they were taken to Court 1, Yaba where the court order to detain them was granted.

With the court order, as the investigation is concluded, the suspects will be taken to the juvenile department for the next line of action.

Police sources also disclosed that the seven suspects shockingly made similar statements denying their culpability in the offence.

A source quoted in the report said:

“It was as if they were all lectured to make the same statement over the unfortunate incident. “This is because of the glaring similarity in their choice of words and denial which they stated in their statement. Infact, sources said that they were saying that the victim fell sick and the school authorities called the parents in Warri after which they sent one of their cousins to pick him in school. “Then, the cousin was said to have taken Sylvester to Ibadan only to call the school authorities a few days later to claim that his condition was deteriorating and was taking him to Warri where the parents reside.

