Sylvester Oromoni: Sanwo-Olu Commiserates With Oromoni Family

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the death of Sylvester Oromoni of Dowen College, Lekki as “disturbing and heartbreaking”.

Sanwo-Olu also confirmed he has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

In a Facebook post, the Governor wrote, “I commiserate deeply with the family of late Sylvester (Jnr) Oromoni, the 12-year old pupil of Dowen College, Lagos.

“As a parent, I share the grief Sylvester’s demise has brought upon his parents and the entire household. The incident is not only sad but disturbing and heartbreaking.

“Consequently, I have ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter. But while that is going on, I would like to give Sylvester’s parents and the entire citizenry of Lagos, the assurance of my full support at this trying time.

“I share their pains and sense of loss. Indeed, words are inadequate to describe my feelings, but I pray that God Almighty will soothe their pains and grant Sylvester Jnr eternal rest.”

The father of the deceased boarding student, Sylvester Oromoni Snr, had claimed the JSS 2 student died from the injuries sustained during an assault by five other students who wanted to initiate him into a cult but the school claimed he died after sustaining an injury during a football match.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, on Tuesday, confirmed that three of the students have been arrested and are in police custody for alleged assault while two others were still at large.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/Sylvester-Oromoni-Sanwo-Olu-breaks-silence-on-Dowen-students-death

