Tchidi Chikere Shares Photos With Nuella On Their Daughter’s 7th Birthday

Tchidi Chikere Shares Photos With Nuella As Their Daughter Celebrates 7th Birthday (Photos)

Filmmaker Tchidi Chikere has shared photos with actress, Nuella Njubigbo, after they turned up to celebrate their daughter’s 7th birthday, IgbereTV reports.

Chikere shared the photos on Instagram with the caption;

“Still your Day n Birthday Ada m. Nothing but a whole lot of love for you today and always. Welcome to the big 7! Grow and Shine!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW-rv7hAfrE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This is coming after rumor of their marriage hitting the rocks made headlines months ago.

