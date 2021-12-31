We may be on the last stretch of 2021 but Tecno is not done with its phone announcements and the Pova 5G is its latest device. It brings a large 6.9-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dimensity 900 5G chipset and a beefy 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging. The phone boots Tecno’s custom HiOS 8 based on Android 11.

The back features a dual-textured pattern and houses a 50MP main cam which is joined by a 2MP macro cam and a depth sensor. There’s a 16MP selfie cam with dual LED flash housed in the punch hole cutout on the display. Pova 5G also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, headphone jack and USB-C port.

Tecno Pova 5G comes in a single Aether Black color and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which is further expandable via microSD. The phone’s pricing and availability are yet to be detailed.

Source: https://m.gsmarena.com/tecno_pova_5g_announced_with_dimensity_900_and_6000mah_battery-news-52452.php

