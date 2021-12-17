Tekno Celebrates His 29th Birthday (Photo)

Nigerian musician, Augustine Miles Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his 29th birthday today, IgbereTV reports.

He shared a new photo of himself with the caption;

“Happy birthday to Me”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXltBHUlopG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tekno Miles was first signed under K-Money Entertainment. His first single titled “Holiday”, was released under the imprint. With featured vocals from Davido, “Holiday” was positively accepted and gained massive airplay. Since his first release, Tekno has been active in the music industry.

