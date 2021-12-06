Tems’ Performance At The MOBO Awards 2021 (Video)

Nigerian singer, Tems was one of the artists billed to perform at the 2021 MOBO Awards and she did not disappoint as she got both the physical and virtual audience throwing plaudits her way.

Tems performed her new song, Crazy Tings on stage at the 2021 MOBO Awards, with her performance getting her plaudits from everyone watching the show. The show was held on Sunday, the 5th of December 2021.

The MOBO Awards is an annual British awards ceremony that celebrates achievements in “music of black origin”. The show honors the best of the best in Hip-Hop, Grime, R&B, Soul, Reggae, Jazz, Gospel, and African music.

This year’s edition was held at Coventry’s CBS Arena on Sunday, December 5th, 2021.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLDfys9TLck

https://www.notjustok.com/news/tems-performance-during-mobo-awards-2021/%3famp=1

