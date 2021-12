Tems Rejects Wizkid’s Move To Grope Her While Performing On Stage (Video)

Igbere TV just obtained a video of Tems and Wizkid which is currently trending on social media.

The video shows the moment Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, Tems and Wizkid performing their hit song “Essence”. However, when Wizkid tried groping Tems, her countenance changed and she quickly stepped back.

“Essence” earned Tems a number one spot on BBC 1Xtra Airplay Chart and also earned her first career entry on Billboard Hot 100.

The video is currently generating a lot of mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0G9STOQQOA

