Terrorists Attack Kaduna Village, Kill 2, Abduct About 50

Two peasants were killed and not fewer than 50 abducted when terrorists attacked the Unguwan Gimbiya community on. the outskirts of Kaduna.

A clergy who craved anonymity, said: ” the bandits struck in the early hours of today ( Friday), invaded Ungwan Gimbiya Community of Sabo in Chikun local govt area of Kaduna state and abducted over 50 people and killed two.”

“A total number of 13 families were visited by the bandits. The attack lasted for about 2 hours with heavy gunshots.”

A resident of the area has confirmed that this kidnapping was the worst in that community since the inception of that form of crime in Kaduna.

There is a mass exodus of residents of the area to safer places, even as the security agents were seen patrolling in neighbouring forests.

Journalists await a reaction from the authorities on the development.

A member representing Chikun and Kajuru federal constituency of Kaduna State, Hon. Yakubu Umar Barde has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to seek the assistance of foreign powers to end insecurity in the country.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/12/breaking-terrorists-attack-kaduna-village-kill-2abduct-about-50/

