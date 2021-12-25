The Best Way To Spend Christmas Day

Compliments of the season everyone and I hope we all have a merry Christmas and a prosperous New year
Today is Christmas day and for those of us still as a lose on how to spend the day, here are some ideas
1. Spend the day with family : Especially since most people have hectic work schedules, this could be a day to catch up on family time.
2. Visit the park, cinema , resort etc
3. Have a mini vacation in a location of choice

