The Embarrassing Thing That Happened To Me Inside A Christmas Day Church Service

This was a long time ago when I used to still celebrate Christmas, and it still used to my favorite time of every calendar year which I anticipated with so much enthusiasm.

On the night before this particular Christmas day, there was no light in our area, and my Christmas cloth which was an oversized flowing agbada, was rumpled. And at the time, power generators were not as common as they are now, so not as many households had them then.

It was just a few which could be counted with the fingers on one hand, even in an area with over a hundred households, but fortunately for me at the time, I had a neighbor closeby who had one relatively big one, so I just tried my luck if they would allow me to iron my oversized Christmas agbada.

And gratefully they did, but it was not without exerting some pressure on me to hurry up so they could watch the NTA 9 pm news, therefore I had to rush the ironing so they could watch the news.

I didn’t mind though, because I was able to straighten my rumpled Christmas cloth satisfactorily, so I was happy regardless.

Then there came the d-day, when I proudly put it on, and was like feeling like a king and royalty with my oversized Christmas cloth, but if it bothered anyone, that was the person’s business, my own na say, I be big boy, because I was putting on my Christmas cloth, lol!

When we got to church, there was a section for teenagers and those of my age group, but I usually preferred attending the main church service, where the older ones were, so that was where I went and got a seat during the Christmas day church service.

But then unexpectedly, while I was proudly seated with my Christmas cloth, and posing especially for the “babes” around, I had a tap on my back, as someone told me that there was soap on my hair, and I was utterly flabbergasted.

What made it worse was that, it was that green truck soap of old that I used in bathing that day, so that was the kind of soap that was found on my hair on Christmas, of all days, during church service.

To say it was really embarrassing for a guy man would be a huge understatement, i had to immediately leave the service to address the urgent situation and find a way to remove it outside.

I can’t say how i was able to do that because it was at the back of my hair, but that was how one single tiny thing, just rubbished all of my preparation and anticipation for that day. Just one tiny remnant of the green truck soap i used to bath that day, that decided not be rinsed away, but to stick to my hair which also happened to be a Christmas haircut.

That was how an ex “guy” man got humbled on a Christmas day.

God bless.

