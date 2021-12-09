The Fight You Won’t Forget? Share Your Experiences

I mean…the fight you were the punchbag?

Mine: sha, let’s forget about mine. Dem beat me like tomorrow no dey. That was in JSS1.

The funny thing bi say na one tomboy for SS3 rough me. Ha, Loveth, you made me over dey respect you for school for no reason. God will judge you!

I didn’t know how it happened but I met Loveth in Abuja many years later and the TB thingy was no longer there…she was now a full girl. We became good friends tho…but as you know, the old joke never dies. But believe it, she is a darling.

Let’s hear yours.

Lala, I guess na snake dem use as Koboko for your body?

