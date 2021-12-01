‘The Food I Will Be Missing When I Become Rich’ (Photos)

The food I’ll be missing when I become rich. It may look as though it is not possible but that is what I ate today. It is not actually the first time though. I couldn’t afford Garri and soup, so I made do with the available. It is nothing but a survival strategy. I’m suffering today which is why I’m eating it out of no option. I’m sure many rich people we have today ate things worst than this before their breakthrough and today they may look at it like they were eating poison. I’ll miss this food combo (beans and fufu) after my encounter with breakthrough in the nearest future. So help me God, Amen.

