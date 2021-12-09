‘The Girl I Had A One-Time Fling With Is Pregnant’

I’m 25 and I met this lady 25 as well some months ago. We aren’t dating.

To cut the long story short, we had sex once that was three weeks ago, during the process, condom broke. I made sure she took a contraceptive immediately.

Yesterday, she told me she was pregnant. She said she went to the lab to do a hormonal test, which indicated she had a high prolactin level. It prompted her to also take pregnancy test which she said was positive. She showed me the hormonal test but not the pregnancy test result.

I thought she was lying about the pregnancy but then she asked me to get a misoprotol drug which I have gotten. She doesn’t seem worried or bothered about the whole thing. I don’t even know if she’s truly pregnant or if I’m the one responsible because she’s has been with different men according to her. I’m confused and don’t know what to do.

