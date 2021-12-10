‘The King Cobra I Killed’ (Pictures)

So harmattan have been disturbing for a while now.
This early morning I went for jogging na so I see this cobra oo.
Omo I use stone tear him head

Cc lala
Abeg I dey use this cobra they wish you and all narialand happy December and Xmas in advance.

