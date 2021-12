Fans were left overexcited after Wizkid brought out Grammy winner, Burna Boy yesterday at his O2 Arena concert.

At least 19,000 fans were present to enjoy the moment as Burna Boy took the stage to mesmerize them with his songs.

The duo held each other as they stormed the stage to the excitement of thousands of fans in London.

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3T6OqEq9A7Y

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...