The Top 30 Biggest Nigerian Songs Of 2021 (Full List + Videos)

The Year 2021 has witnessed the release of a string of Successful singles that have revolutionized the outlook of “ Afrobeats to the World” . From Tiktok Sensations , To Grammy Winning Albums , Singles making it to the top ten in the Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Singles and Most Shazamed songs in the United States , Nigerian artistes have upped their game and are showing the world that they have what it takes to take over the Global music Scene .
We present to you the Thirty Biggest Songs by Nigerian Artistes in 2021 . We have compiled this list based on Streams , Airplays, Social Media Integrations , Pop Influence , Media attention , Co- Signs among other things . The list is in no particular order .
1.Reekado Banks: Ozumba Mbadiwe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bovm6-15Ooo
2.Ayra Star : Bloody Samaritan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcR0PWGfUhs
3. FireboyDML : Peru
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p6uXFreFPyA
4. Joeboy : Alcohol
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEcAPvoSe_8
5. Ladipoe : Feelings featuring Buju
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a56eW1JM6M0
6. Tiwa Savage feat Brandy – Somebody Son
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXSmawBg_6Q
7 Adekunle Gold feat Davido – High
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juBnNBm0cPw
8. Vector feat Good Girl LA – Early Momo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU2dnlpQNOg
9. Av – Big Thug Boys
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mb28JAoEKAU
10. Mohbad – Feel Good
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVuxchUqN_s
11.Naira Marley feat Busiswa – Coming
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nnAHn2aupM
12.Olamide – Rock
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6WkxiF7nnjY
13.Lojay featuring Sarz – Monalisa
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=to8nQNGarRw
14.Ruger : Bounce
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9tqmugh2X8
15.Teni : For You ft Davido
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5QUVma7_g4
16.Davido : Champion Sound featuring Focalistic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-J0Fdze42M
17.Kiss Daniel : Lie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3d6T2qFZ5vU
18. Blaqbonez : Bling
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJsCz_1ib30
19. Omah Lay : Understand
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3Ai6osw3Mk
20. Flavour : Levels
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZsojox79ig
21.Larry Gaga ft Phyno and Flavour : Egedege
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRbRLvn6H_U
22. Bella Shmurda – Rush
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdw7Ls3kgaI
23. Ajinomoix – Focus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMmbew_Syco
24. Dai Verse – Cocaine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r20yhnxwdnA
25. KCee feat Okwesili Eze Group -Cultural Praise
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBvknmrCLjc
26. Wande Coal – Come My Way .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w7pqX9MDgPQ
27. Jaywillz : Medicine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gj7eQzJlsU4
28. Ckay – Love Nwantiti remix
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxjrsDV8Aeo
29. Rema – Bounce
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxMTgqNjZGo
30. Wizkid Feat Tems – Essence
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jipQpjUA_o8
Notable Mentions
Toby Shang ft DjKaywise – Who D F Are You
DjKaywise feat Emmyblack – Small yansh Day shake o
Emmy black – Wife Material
Zinoleesky – Kilofeshe
Burna Boy – Kilometre
DjKaywise feat Phyno – Highway
Masterkraft feat Bella Shmurda and Zlatan – Hallelujah
Davido – Jowo
Kwam 1 – Ade Ori
TCLASSIC- MakaVelli
Which Song do you think we missed ?
