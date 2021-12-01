The Top 30 Biggest Nigerian Songs Of 2021 (Full List + Videos)

The Year 2021 has witnessed the release of a string of Successful singles that have revolutionized the outlook of “ Afrobeats to the World” . From Tiktok Sensations , To Grammy Winning Albums , Singles making it to the top ten in the Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Singles and Most Shazamed songs in the United States , Nigerian artistes have upped their game and are showing the world that they have what it takes to take over the Global music Scene .

We present to you the Thirty Biggest Songs by Nigerian Artistes in 2021 . We have compiled this list based on Streams , Airplays, Social Media Integrations , Pop Influence , Media attention , Co- Signs among other things . The list is in no particular order .

1.Reekado Banks: Ozumba Mbadiwe

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bovm6-15Ooo

2.Ayra Star : Bloody Samaritan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcR0PWGfUhs

3. FireboyDML : Peru

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p6uXFreFPyA

4. Joeboy : Alcohol

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEcAPvoSe_8

5. Ladipoe : Feelings featuring Buju

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a56eW1JM6M0

6. Tiwa Savage feat Brandy – Somebody Son

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXSmawBg_6Q

7 Adekunle Gold feat Davido – High

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juBnNBm0cPw

8. Vector feat Good Girl LA – Early Momo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU2dnlpQNOg

9. Av – Big Thug Boys

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mb28JAoEKAU

10. Mohbad – Feel Good

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVuxchUqN_s

11.Naira Marley feat Busiswa – Coming

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nnAHn2aupM

12.Olamide – Rock

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6WkxiF7nnjY

13.Lojay featuring Sarz – Monalisa

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=to8nQNGarRw

14.Ruger : Bounce

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9tqmugh2X8

15.Teni : For You ft Davido

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5QUVma7_g4

16.Davido : Champion Sound featuring Focalistic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-J0Fdze42M

17.Kiss Daniel : Lie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3d6T2qFZ5vU

18. Blaqbonez : Bling

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJsCz_1ib30

19. Omah Lay : Understand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3Ai6osw3Mk

20. Flavour : Levels

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZsojox79ig

21.Larry Gaga ft Phyno and Flavour : Egedege

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRbRLvn6H_U

22. Bella Shmurda – Rush

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdw7Ls3kgaI

23. Ajinomoix – Focus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMmbew_Syco

24. Dai Verse – Cocaine

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r20yhnxwdnA

25. KCee feat Okwesili Eze Group -Cultural Praise

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBvknmrCLjc

26. Wande Coal – Come My Way .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w7pqX9MDgPQ

27. Jaywillz : Medicine

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gj7eQzJlsU4

28. Ckay – Love Nwantiti remix

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxjrsDV8Aeo

29. Rema – Bounce

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxMTgqNjZGo

30. Wizkid Feat Tems – Essence

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jipQpjUA_o8

Notable Mentions

Toby Shang ft DjKaywise – Who D F Are You

DjKaywise feat Emmyblack – Small yansh Day shake o

Emmy black – Wife Material

Zinoleesky – Kilofeshe

Burna Boy – Kilometre

DjKaywise feat Phyno – Highway

Masterkraft feat Bella Shmurda and Zlatan – Hallelujah

Davido – Jowo

Kwam 1 – Ade Ori

TCLASSIC- MakaVelli

Which Song do you think we missed ?

Source Website :

https://olaoluwaidowu.org/blog/2021/11/30/the-thirty-biggest-hits-in-the-nigerian-music-industry-2021/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...