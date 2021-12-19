“For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal in Christ Jesus our Lord” Romans 6:23

When God created mankind in the garden of Eden so they could enjoy the blessings attached to serving Yahweh as well as the fulfilment associated with walking intimately with the Creator, they unfortunately allowed the evil devil to make them sin against God. The results were disastrous. Mankind became imperfect and became a slave to sin, satan and hell.

Sin brings death – a separation between the creation and the divine Creator. It is brutal because when one detaches from one’s source, the implications will always be severe. When Lucifer detached himself from God through rebellion, he became the cursed devil, knowing no peace forever. This is how bad sin is.

In different generations, mankind was groping in darkness, because he was cut off from his source (which is God) by sin. Our world became unpleasant and corruption kept thriving in different dimensions. It appears as if mankind can’t but do evil. The wages of sin is not pleasant.

But being a loving God, the Creator decided to help mankind, and the solution is that He came to the earth in the form of man to suffer and die for our sins. So, scripture says:

“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son (Jesus Christ) that whosever believes in Him won’t perish but have eternal life”. John 3:16

So, God’s way of saving us from the hands of the devil and sin and hell, is that we put our faith in Jesus Christ and His finished works on the cross of calvary.

The Will of God is that you will be empowered to have dominion – over sin, satan, hell, sickness, poverty, and anything else that’s negative. You shouldn’t be a slave to these things. And this can only be possible when you have the life of God in you through faith in the LORD JESUS.

This is the good news!!!

God is no longer angry with us. In Christ Jesus, you become a new creature, a sinless person. All you need do is to embrace Jesus as LORD and Saviour today.

Simply tell Him, “LORD Jesus, have mercy on me and be my Lord and savior”

The good news is, as you engage God through constant prayers and study of His Word, you grow, and you are empowered to rule – over sin, satan, death, hell, and anything negative.

Do away with sin. Embrace Life today in Christ Jesus. God bless you.

https://www.sundayakanni.com/2021/12/the-wages-of-sin.html?m=1

