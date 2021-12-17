Then Vs Now Pictures: See What Prophet Fufeyin Looked Like Before All The Billions

life is full of roses when you understand the keys

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin was a JSS 3 dropout because his father couldn’t further his Education He once worked with a politician free of charge and this Politician later drew him close and this is his journey to greatness He once visite the Lions den in South Africa He is regarded as TB Joshua of Warri He is a Billionare preacher who loves good things of life…

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...