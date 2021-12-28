There Are Still Good Days In Marriages

Just saw a trend about a man telling us of the kind of gut his wife has.

I will be brief.

I’ve noticed countless times how marriage is bashed on this platform. If there are 10 topics about marriage, 8 will be a complain of what one spouse did to another.

What we don’t understand is that we are being subconsciously socially engineered to hate, fear, and dread marriage. Too much bad news everywhere.

The kind of stories I read here, me self don dey fear marriage.

Yet, I’m from a complete family. My parents have being married for 26 years and they are still together. I’m not saying it’s been blissful all through, but they are still a team, gist mates, yab mates, etc.

What I want us to do is simple:

Share a story of when your mom stood by your dad, when your wife stood by you or when your husband stood by you during a difficult time.

I won’t be surprised if this doesn’t make it the FP because people love reading bad news too much.

