They Don’t Bully You As Much As They Bully Me — DJ Cuppy Tells Temi Otedola

Disc jockey Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has told her sister Temi Otedola that she gets bullied on social media more than the latter does.

The 29-year-old said this to her sister on Tuesday while responding to a tweet the latter made.

Igbere TV reports that Temi had tweeted that she loves the Twitter app.

Responding to the tweet, Cuppy wrote: “Temi, they don’t bully you as much as they bully me.”



https://twitter.com/cuppymusic/status/1468351436358627329

Since the release of her album Original Copy, the disc jockey has received several backlashes from fellow celebrities and critics who berated the album.

She has also been bullied severally by Twitter users who body-shame and age-shame her.

Singer Kelly Handsome knocked her in February 2021 after her performance at the Gold Dust saying that music is not for everyone.

“If I talk now haters will say their daily prayer ‘black bla bla’….. ‘Ur career don die’. ‘U’re looking for attention’. ‘U’re hating’, meanwhile the person chatting has never stood out for anything in life.

“This is an insult to music as a career and an embarrassment to NAIJA music. This is like mocking real musicians, when did we get here? You cannot buy talent. They would have paid me or someone to write a proper song for her, bring out her British accent & all but No,” he wrote on Instagram.

Temi is the younger sister of DJ Cuppy.

The sisters share a close relationship and are always teasing each other on social media.

Temi made her acting debut in the movie Citation directed by Kunle Afolayan which earned her an award for best actress category at Ghana Movie Awards. She was nominated for Revelation of the Year at Best of Nollywood Awards 2020.

Their father is business mogul Femi Otedola.

