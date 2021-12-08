Third Those Of COVID-19 Vaccine Neutralises Omicron Variant – Pfizer/Biontech

Pfizer and BioNTech say initial lab studies show a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine neutralizes the omicron variant.



Preliminary laboratory studies demonstrate that three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine neutralize the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529 lineage) while two doses show significantly reduced neutralization titers

Data indicate that a third dose of BNT162b2 increases the neutralizing antibody titers by 25-fold compared to two doses against the Omicron variant; titers after the booster dose are comparable to titers observed after two doses against the wild-type virus which are associated with high levels of protection



https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005542/en/Pfizer-and-BioNTech-Provide-Update-on-Omicron-Variant?utm_campaign=shareaholic&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=socialnetwork

