‘This Is The Worst Christmas Of My Life’

I was born into an average family with my parents always doing their best to make us happy during Christmas celebration very year.

Unfortunately, I ventured into business this year but lost everything due to the evil employees I had. They intentionally wrecked the business and disappeared. I’ve been weeping since October till date and left with nothing.

I woke up this morning but couldn’t say a word of prayers, instead I found myself weeping again. I do hope on God for divine provision and restoration.

It is well.

