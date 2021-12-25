This Nairalander Used To Take 5 Bottles Of Soft Drinks Everyday

Hurray

I think it’s worth celebrating my one year anniversary away from taking soft drinks and any kind of Sugary drinks especially because I was so addicted to the extent of drinking 5 bottles of soft drink everyday. It started like a movie and before I knew it, one plastic bottle of soft drink couldn’t satisfy me anymore.

From substituting water with soft drink especially during the lock down whenever I had my meal or felt dehydrated to just drinking it for fun and I loved it chilled.

Each time I finished drinking it there was this burst of energy and happiness that follows .

I remember a particular weekend when I didn’t have any cash on me I begged the neighborhood store to give me a pack of Coca-Cola drink to take me for the weekend till workday before I paid for it.

Then towards the last quarter of the year last year, I started noticing how yellowish my urine became and it dawned on me that I needed to cut down on the intake and so my journey began. It was a tough one because I was already used to taking 5-6 pet bottles daily. But I started by reducing by 1 bottle each week and replacing it with water. By December last year I firmly decided to put an end to what had become my addiction.

Now here I am today, healthier and happier.

No matter how chilled or iced, so far it’s soft drink I won’t take it. Even at work, when lunch is served I always consciously change my drink for water.

Then at home, whenever the urge came I replaced it with taking fresh fruits juices and smoothies which I make myself..

