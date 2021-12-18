Three Children Burnt To Death As Fire Razes Parent’s Home In Benue (Photo)

Three members of a family have been burnt to death at their home in Otukpo, Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue state, IgbereTV reports.

IgbereTV gathered that the incident occurred in a two-bedroom flat of Jesus College Quarters, home of the father of the victims, Mr Ochoche Ode, at around 1.00 a.m on Friday December 17.

According to Ode, the fire was noticed at midnight by his wife’s younger sister who perceived that something was burning while three of his children were asleep.

He said that he was in one of the rooms with his wife when they were alerted of the incident.

“As I was about to find out what was happening, the fire escalated, covering the whole room where my kids were sleeping and in an attempt to force myself into the room to rescue the children, my face got badly burnt. All attempts by neighbours to quell the fire failed and all my three children were burnt to death,” Ode said.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident on Friday in Makurdi.

Abrahamochoga Ab wrote on Facebook;

“The fire outbreak yesterday at Jesus college quarter about 1:am this morning was the worst thing that can ever happen to a family, dad and mum escape and the three children got burnt, we try all our effort to rescue the children but not possible because the fire has already takeover the whole building and is a very old apartment. Very sympathetic seeing your three children dying with pains and no way one can help. May the Almighty God receive their soul in Jesus name.”

