Thugs Attack Venue Of Zamfara PDP Congress (Pictures)

A few hours to the commencement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Congress in Zamfara State, some political thugs have attacked the venue of the exercise.

The programme initially slated for the Zaitun Oil mill, behind State Pilgrim Board has been moved to the Command Guest House in Gusau, the state capital.

Channels Television gathered that the thugs invaded the venue in the early hours of Monday and destroyed the voting materials, nomination forms, two vehicles belonging to party members, chairs and set canopies ablaze.

The Personal Secretary to Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Umar Aminu said the party will not be intimidated by the incident, noting that the congress will still go ahead as scheduled.

He said the hoodlums are unknown but assured security agencies will investigate.

It is not certain which political party is responsible for the attack on the PDP facility in the north-western state.

Despite the attack, the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau and the Caretaker Chairman of the party, Ambassador Bala Mande have arrived the new venue of the congress.

The congress has drawn 1,089 delegates and is meant to produce key PDP officials that will pilot the affairs of the party.



https://www.channelstv.com/2021/12/27/political-thugs-attack-venue-of-zamfara-pdp-congress/

