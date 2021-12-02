Thugs Set Shekarau Faction’s Campaign Office On Fire In Kano (Photo)

Armed thugs in Kano have set the new campaign office of Senator Ibrahim Shekarau-led faction of APC on fire.

DAILY NIGERIAN reports that hundreds of thugs arrived at the Maiduguri Road office of the party, vandalising billboards, furniture and setting part of it on fire.

The State Government on Wednesday sealed up the office of a senior lawyer, Nureini Jimoh, SAN, who secured victory against the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led faction of the APC.



https://dailynigerian.com/thugs-set-shekaraus-faction/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...