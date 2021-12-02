Tight Security As Hoodlums Set Senator Barau’s Kano Office On Fire

Security has been beefed up in Kano following an arson attack on the campaign office of Senator Barau Jibrin, a 2023 gubernatorial aspirant in Kano.

Jibrin, one of the key members of the Kano APC G-7 led by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, currently represents Kano North at the senate.

On Tuesday, the G-7 got a major victory when an FCT High Court recognised executives elected at their ward congress over those elected by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s faction.

Hoodlums, in their hundreds, were said to have attacked the campaign office located on Maiduguri Road on Thursday morning.

The affected building is owned by a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Alhaji Musa Gwadabe.

The factional APC state secretariat is currently being heavily guarded by the police.

When contacted to react about the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said they were in a meeting over the issue.

But the Commissioner of Police Ismaila Dikko, was quoted to have said his men had taken over the place.

“We are already in control of the situation, and my Men have fully taken over the place as we are investigating what happened,” he reportedly said.

The development happened hours after one of the lawyers who represented Shekarau’s faction was locked up in his Kano chamber.



