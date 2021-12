Guys this is crazy, I grew up without money but I didn’t grew up hungry, what’s going on in this country is out of control. I mean there’s so many people suffering from hunger, I mean seeing people who don’t know when they going to receive their next meal or if they going to see their next meal, it’s crazy!!

